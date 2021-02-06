McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $218.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of McDonald’s have underperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, both the metrics declined year over year. Robust drive-thru presence and its investments in delivery and digital over the past few years have aided the company amid the ongoing crisis. Robust digitalization will continue to help it in driving long-term growth and capture market share. McDonald’s increased focus on delivery and accelerated deployment of EOTF restaurants in the United States is commendable. Additionally, it is making every effort to drive growth in international markets. Of late, estimates for current year have witnessed upward revisions. However, dismal comps and high debt is hurting the company.”

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $212.58 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.91 and a 200-day moving average of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $995,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

