McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.07.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of MCD opened at $212.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.63. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,602.6% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after buying an additional 177,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

