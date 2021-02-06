McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on McAfee from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pritchard Capital assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.45.

McAfee stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $22.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,068,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

