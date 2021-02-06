Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $80.78 and last traded at $80.56, with a volume of 4988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.83.

The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,060,000 after acquiring an additional 375,852 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.84.

About Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

