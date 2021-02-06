Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $155.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTCH. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $159.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average is $126.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 676.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 344.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $520,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,486 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

