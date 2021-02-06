Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.3% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 621,342 shares of company stock valued at $203,169,471. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $338.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.61. The company has a market cap of $337.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

