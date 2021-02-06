Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 429.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 272,537 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Masco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 52,082 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Masco by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masco by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.