Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,626,000 after buying an additional 864,547 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,827,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,670,000 after buying an additional 313,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,688,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,100,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

