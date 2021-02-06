Mark Breuer Acquires 500 Shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Stock

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) insider Mark Breuer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,804 ($75.83) per share, with a total value of £29,020 ($37,914.82).

LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,700 ($74.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,543.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,910.98. The company has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.61. DCC plc has a one year low of GBX 3,463 ($45.24) and a one year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) from GBX 7,393 ($96.59) to GBX 7,569 ($98.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price target on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,126.22 ($93.10).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

