MAPS (MAPS) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One MAPS coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001384 BTC on exchanges. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $34.76 million and approximately $589,312.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000215 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

MAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

