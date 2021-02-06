ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $7.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.91.

NYSE MAN opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.66. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $97.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. FMR LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 614.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,835 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $34,367,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after buying an additional 353,229 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,508,000 after buying an additional 284,387 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $11,579,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

