Manna (MANNA) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Manna has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001569 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,266.09 or 1.00494214 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,957,693 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,023 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.