Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stake Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,124.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 703,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 645,917 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,563,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,633.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 241,672 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $11,645,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $9,517,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MANH opened at $130.46 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $132.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

