Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MAWHF opened at $2.30 on Wednesday.

Man Wah Company Profile

There is no company description available for Man Wah Holdings Ltd.

