Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the third quarter worth $5,513,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 21,436.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,241 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 122,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

MGLN stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $222,574.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $225,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,063 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

