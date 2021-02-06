Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Shares of Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.81. Magellan Gold shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 3,523 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

About Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE)

Magellan Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America. Its flagship property is The Center Star Gold Mine in Idaho. It is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

