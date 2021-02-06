M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 1.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $178.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $189.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

