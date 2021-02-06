M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $852.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,566,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,667,676. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $780.19 and a 200 day moving average of $517.74. The company has a market capitalization of $807.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,711.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

