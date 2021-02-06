Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.82.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $368,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,512 shares of company stock worth $3,917,910. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

