Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LL. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

LL opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $861.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

