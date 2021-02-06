LUKSO (LYXe) Price Tops $2.60 on Exchanges

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00006495 BTC on exchanges. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and $1.65 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LUKSO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00063524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.59 or 0.01213687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.77 or 0.06519492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00052540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005762 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00036004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00021727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.