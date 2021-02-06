Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.74. Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 102,928 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$297.67 million and a PE ratio of -18.75.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$55.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

