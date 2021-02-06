Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Chuan D. Vo Sells 100,000 Shares

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $18,075.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $31.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

