Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on LZAGY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 68,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $68.99.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

