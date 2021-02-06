Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 36.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,847,000 after acquiring an additional 446,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,666,000 after acquiring an additional 431,930 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 38.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 374,155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Loews by 74.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 177,222 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Loews by 31.7% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 88,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on L. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.