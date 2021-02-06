Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.76-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $418-432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.74 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.76-1.92 EPS.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $262.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,438 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $540,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,507,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,496,793. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.