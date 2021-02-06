Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Market Cap of $10.52 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $158.39 or 0.00395024 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.52 billion and approximately $8.11 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003642 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,428,379 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.