Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%.

Liquidity Services stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. 758,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,286. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $574.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

