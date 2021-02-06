LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0161 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 54.1% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $11.33 million and approximately $26,620.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039830 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,467,219 coins and its circulating supply is 705,488,828 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

