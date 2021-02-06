Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Linde updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.20-2.25 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.10-9.30 EPS.

Linde stock traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.99. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

