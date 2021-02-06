Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.06

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.06 and traded as high as $16.02. Limoneira shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 59,030 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $279.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,125 shares of company stock worth $305,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 24.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Limoneira during the third quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

