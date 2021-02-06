Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$93.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$70.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$88.07.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$92.48 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.15.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.