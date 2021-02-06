Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $130.00 Price Target at CIBC

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.90.

LSPD opened at $72.49 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of -89.49.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

