Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Announces Earnings Results

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lightspeed POS updated its Q4 2021

LSPD stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. The stock had a trading volume of 546,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

