Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.83 million.Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.15-6.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.50.

LGND opened at $203.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average of $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $203.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $45,364,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,644 shares of company stock valued at $26,338,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

