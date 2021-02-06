LifeSci Acquisition II (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Shares Down 0.2%

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.77. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 20,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Get LifeSci Acquisition II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.00% of LifeSci Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.