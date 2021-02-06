Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LILAK. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

LILAK stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $887.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $89,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $98,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $98,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $109,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

