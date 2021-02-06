LHT Price Hits $0.0053 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $266,272.82 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LHT has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

