LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.86.

Shares of LGIH opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

