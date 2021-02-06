Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.175-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Leslie’s also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.55-0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 764,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,551. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.79. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

LESL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.73.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.