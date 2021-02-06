Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.49. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $247,559,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,834,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $19,286,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $3,968,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

