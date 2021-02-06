Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Announces Earnings Results

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Leslie’s updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.55-0.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.55-0.60 EPS.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

