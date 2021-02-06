Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Announces Earnings Results

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Leslie’s updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.55-0.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.55-0.60 EPS.
Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79.
In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.
Featured Article: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.