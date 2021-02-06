Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.64

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.64 and traded as high as $21.27. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 11,267 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.64.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$630.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In related news, Director Edward F. Leon sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$49,623.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,757,910. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.11, for a total value of C$40,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at C$89,388.95. Insiders sold 6,863 shares of company stock worth $143,468 in the last 90 days.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

