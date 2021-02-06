Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,581 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6,679.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,739,005 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 1,428,547 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 705,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after acquiring an additional 339,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Leidos stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.