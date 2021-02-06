Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 81,157 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of IEMG opened at $67.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $67.60.

