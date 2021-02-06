Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

EMR stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

