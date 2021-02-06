Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.79.

Amgen stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

