Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $397,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

