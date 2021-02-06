Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $279,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,713,000 after buying an additional 247,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX opened at $91.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.11. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,144,951. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

