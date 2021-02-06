Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 0.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after buying an additional 132,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,841,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,351,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $156.94 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average is $125.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

